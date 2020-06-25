Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s sudden demise send the nation into shock. The 34-year-old actor was found hanging in his Bandra house on June 14. Since then tributes have been pouring in from all parts of the world for the actor who portrayed the role of the former India captain, MS Dhoni, on the big screen and won hearts with his stupendous performance. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput’s Final Postmortem Report Confirms Asphyxia Due to Hanging, Clear Case of Suicide And No Foul Play

Now, a video has surfaced on the social space where a fan has paid a heartwarming tribute to the actor with a piece of artwork that would make you teary-eyed. In the picture, Sushant is wearing the Chennai Super Kings jersey, the IPL franchise Dhoni leads, and has 34* written on the side with a message.

Here is the video that is garnering love on the internet.

A heart warming tribute to Sushant by our superfan!♥️😢 #ForeverInOurHearts @msdhoni pic.twitter.com/aU1eAIqsLL — MS Dhoni Fans Official (@msdfansofficial) June 24, 2020

Meanwhile, Dhoni’s financial advisor Arun Pandey revealed the cricketer’s reaction to Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s sudden demise, director of the biopic, Neeraj Pandey has now disclosed the cricketer’s reaction. Pandey – who is very close to Dhoni and Sushant said that the cricketer was in shock and was shattered to hear the sad piece of news.

“Apart from calling Mahi bhai, I have also called two of his best friends Mihir Diwakar and Arun Pandey. They all seemed very upset with such a piece of terrible news. Mahi bhai was in a shock to hear the news and got shattered,” Neeraj Pandey said as quoted by Sify.