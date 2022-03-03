Ranchi: Not Virat Kohli, but Virat Singh recently made headlines when he led Jharkhand to an emphatic 15-run win over Delhi in a recent Ranji Trophy game. Asked to lead after regular skipper Saurabh Tiwary could not play, Virat hit a century and was the key in the win. Hailing from Jharkhand, it is an easy guess whose fan he is – MS Dhoni. The Dhoni fan recently revealed the ex-India captain’s advice to him.Also Read - Iqbal Abdulla Recalls Virat Kohli's Hilarious Mistake Ahead of Landmark 100th Test

The left-hander revealed Dhoni's advice to him in an interaction with The Indian Express. He said Dhoni told him that he should not allow the failures on the ground to dictate his life. He also recalled Dhoni telling him that there is more to life than cricket.

Dhoni's advice to the young southpaw was: "Failures on the cricket ground shouldn't dictate your life. There is much to life than cricket. It is a game, one day; you will score a century and the next day, you might get out without scoring."