Ranchi: From fans getting his name inked to fans gheraoing him wherever he goes, MS Dhoni is arguably the most popular cricketer in the world – if not the most popular. The Ranchi-born cricketer has a massive fan following and recently the world got to witness that. Ajay Gill, who is 18-years-old, walked 1,400 km from his village Jalan Kheda in the Hisar district of Haryana to meet MS Dhoni in Ranchi.

This is a story done by The Telegraph that has caught the attention of fans. The barber from Hissar walked all the way to Ranchi but unfortunately could not catch a glimpse of the maverick CSK skipper. As per Gill, he walked 16 days to meet his idol for 10 minutes. He started his journey from Hissar on July 29.

Dhoni was not there in Ranchi as he was with the CSK squad which is getting ready for the remainder of the IPL season.

As per the same report, Gill caught the attention of a few passersby in Ranchi because of his look, which is similar to Dhoni. His hair was coloured yellow, orange, dark blue and light blue – the CSK colours – and he had also partially tonsured his head in such a manner that “Dhoni” was written on one side and his nickname “Mahi” on the other side.

Chennai Super Kings will be back in action when the UAE leg of the IPL resumes on September 19 against Mumbai Indians in Dubai.

The second half of the IPL 2021 will be held in UAE after the outbreak of COVID-19 in various team bubbles at Ahmedabad and New Delhi.

Chennai is currently in second place in the points table with 10 points from seven matches.