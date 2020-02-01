It does not matter which part of the world he is, former India skipper MS Dhoni enjoys a massive fan following. In India, he is treated like nothing short of a demi-god and the latest video that has surfaced on the internet on Saturday is a testament of that.

In the video, Dhoni is sitting in the front seat of an open jeep and as fans spot him, they gherao his vehicle looking to get up close with him. With their cameras out, fans are looking to click a picture of the two-time World Cup-winning captain.

Here is the video where you can see the surreal level of fandom he still enjoys:

The 37-year-old is currently on a holiday with his wife Sakshi and close friends in Madhya Pradesh. During the trip, his wife Sakshi, who is an avid social media user gave a glimpse of their stay in MP. The couple along with their friends visited the iconic Kanha National Park. During the visit, they took shots of wild jackals, a stag and a tiger as well. Sakshi took to Instagram and shared the post and captioned it as, “Wildlife at its best!”

Meanwhile, the 37-year-old veteran has not played international cricket since India’s 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup loss against New Zealand.

Last week, the former India skipper was attending an event at the Jharkhand State Cricket Association (JSCA) in Ranchi where he was trying to whistle with spring onions in the presence of Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren. The two-time World Cup-winning skipper was seen in a happy mood during the event where he and Soren inaugurated new facilities.