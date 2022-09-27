New Delhi: Former India captain MS Dhoni is not a social media savvy performance, so even his ordinary interactions with the media and fans gain incredible tractions. In his latest press conference which created a lot of buzz around the fans around his retirement, turned out to be a ad promotion for the popular brand ‘OREO’.Also Read - Child Pornography: DCW Not Satisfied With Replies Of Twitter, Delhi Police

In the promotion, the 41-year-old iterated that the launch of the biscuit in the year 2011 was lucky for the team as India won their 2nd World Cup in the same year. Check out the video here:

Also Read - Gujarat Giants vs Bhilwara Kings, Legends League Cricket 2022 Live Streaming: GJG vs BHK When and Where to Watch Online and on TV

The video gained a lot of attention and at the same time an old video of cricketer turned politician Gautam Gambhir went viral for all the wrong reasons. The video is the year 2021, where Gambhir is playing along with his daughters and pets (one of the pet has been called Oreo in the video). Check out the video here:

#BCCI #TeamIndia #INDvsSA Gautam Gambhir Uploaded A Video On Instagram Calling His Dog Name Oreo. He Uploaded This Video After MS Dhoni Gave Credit To Oreo For Winning The 2011 World Cup. pic.twitter.com/D8eMvyH18A — Duck (@DuckInCricket) September 27, 2022

Now, exactly this has triggered hilarious reactions on Twitter. Check out the tweets here:

Dhoni – we won 2011 world cup because of Oreo biscuit. Le Gautam Gambhir: pic.twitter.com/Jtti2MfxJx — Raghav Masoom (@comedibanda) September 26, 2022

MS Dhoni and Gautam Gambhir are among the most celebrated cricketers in India and the world. Their contribution to Indian cricket has been immense.