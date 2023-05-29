ZEE Sites

IPL 2023 Final: What is making news and circulating fast on social space is pictures of Dhoni fans sleeping in the Ahmedabad railway station after the match was postponed.

Updated: May 29, 2023 8:05 AM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Ankit Banerjee

MS Dhoni Fans (Image: Twitter)

Ahmedabad: MS Dhoni is arguably the most popular cricketer ever to have played the game and his stardom was on display once again on Sunday when a sea of yellow took over the Narendra Modi stadium. The crowds had come in from far and wide just to get a glimpse of Dhoni. There are rumours that this could be his final IPL and that has increased the craze as fans want to get to see the CSK captain one last time. And hence, it was disappointing as rain played spoilsport and did not allow a single ball to be bowled.

But what is making news and circulating fast on social space is pictures of Dhoni fans sleeping in the Ahmedabad railway station after the match was postponed. Here is the post that is now going viral:

It started raining in the evening half an hour before the toss time – around 6:30 pm local time – and did not stop for longer durations at least for the next two-and-a-half hours.

The rain, however, did stop after 9:00 pm local time and the covers were taken off, with two super sopper already in action from around 8:30 pm IST.

Fans would be hoping that the full game takes place on Monday.

