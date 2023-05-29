Home

MS Dhoni Fans Sleep in Ahmedabad Railway Station at Midnight After Rain Forces Postponement of IPL 2023 Final | WATCH VIRAL VIDEO

IPL 2023 Final: What is making news and circulating fast on social space is pictures of Dhoni fans sleeping in the Ahmedabad railway station after the match was postponed.

Ahmedabad: MS Dhoni is arguably the most popular cricketer ever to have played the game and his stardom was on display once again on Sunday when a sea of yellow took over the Narendra Modi stadium. The crowds had come in from far and wide just to get a glimpse of Dhoni. There are rumours that this could be his final IPL and that has increased the craze as fans want to get to see the CSK captain one last time. And hence, it was disappointing as rain played spoilsport and did not allow a single ball to be bowled.

But what is making news and circulating fast on social space is pictures of Dhoni fans sleeping in the Ahmedabad railway station after the match was postponed. Here is the post that is now going viral:

It is 3 o’clock in the night when I went to Ahmedabad railway station, I saw people wearing jersey of csk team, some were sleeping, some were awake, some people, I asked them what they are doing, they said we have come only to see MS Dhoni @IPL @ChennaiIPL #IPLFinal #Ahmedabad pic.twitter.com/ZJktgGcv8U — Sumit kharat (@sumitkharat65) May 28, 2023

It started raining in the evening half an hour before the toss time – around 6:30 pm local time – and did not stop for longer durations at least for the next two-and-a-half hours.

The rain, however, did stop after 9:00 pm local time and the covers were taken off, with two super sopper already in action from around 8:30 pm IST.

Fans would be hoping that the full game takes place on Monday.

