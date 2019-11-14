Former India captain MS Dhoni once again won hearts with his latest gesture on the internet. On the eve of Children’s Day, Dhoni was seen in a video feeding a baby girl on the occasion of ‘Annaprashana’ (an occasion when the baby is fed solid food for the first time). The video surfaced on social space and since has been garnering a lot of praise. In the video, the baby girl is seen sitting on Dhoni’s lap as she is being fed by ‘Captain Cool’.

Here is the video that is going viral:

.@msdhoni feeding this little one her first solid meal, which is also known as ‘Annaprashana’. PS, We agree with her daddy. She is definitely the luckiest child. 😇❤️#MSDhoni #Dhoni #ChildrensDay pic.twitter.com/Zd3RGFREuN — MS Dhoni Fans Official (@msdfansofficial) November 13, 2019

Dhoni has not played international cricket since India’s semi-final exit from the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 against New Zealand in August. The 38-year-old seasoned wicketkeeper-batsman made himself unavailable for selection. During his break from cricket, Dhoni has had a short stint in the Territorial Regiment of the Indian Army in Kashmir.

After being absent from the Indian squad which took on West Indies and South Africa in the past months, Dhoni also backed out from the Bangladesh series as well. Earlier last month, reports also broke that the former Team India skipper will not be selected in the national squad ever again.

Dhoni, who was taking part in a local tennis tourney in doubles, has successfully defended his title with his partner Sumit.