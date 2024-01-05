Home

MS Dhoni Files Criminal Case Against Former Business Partners For Defrauding Him Of 15cr

Dhoni had entered into an agreement with this company in 2017 regarding the establishment of a global-level cricket academy.

New Delhi: Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni has filed a criminal case against his former business partners for defrauding him of INR 15 Crores. He filed a lawsuit in Ranchi court against two officials of Aarka Sports and Management Limited.

The case has been filed against Mihir Diwakar and Soumya Vishwas.

When the company failed to adhere to the terms of the agreement, Dhoni issued several notices, but receiving no response, he terminated the rights granted to the company from his side.

As per the agreement made between both the parties in 2017 for running the cricket academy, Aarka Sports was obligated to pay a franchise fee and share profits with Dhoni as per the agreement’s terms, which were allegedly not honoured.

According to Dayanand Singh, representing Dhoni through Vidhi Associates, Aarka Sports did not adhere to these terms, causing significant financial loss to Dhoni.

Due to the non-compliance with the terms, Dhoni had sent a notice to Aarka Sports on August 15, 2021, and subsequently, the rights granted to the company were revoked.

Dhoni also sent several legal notices, but to no avail.

Meanwhile, Dhoni’s friend Simant Lohani a.k.a Chittu, has also filed a complaint, alleging that he was threatened by Mihir Diwakar after they took legal action against Aarka Sports.

With IANS Inputs

