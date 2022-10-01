Gurugram: Is there something ‘Thala’ MS Dhoni cannot do? Doesn’t seem like it! After impressing fans with his footballing skills, Dhoni has now left fans in awe of his talent in golf. He recently joined 1983 World Cup-winning captain Kapil Dev for a session of golf. Dhoni joined Kapil at the latter’s golf tournament – ‘Kapil Dev – Grant Thornton Invitational 2022’. Dhoni was seen taking a swing with his golf stick as he does with the cricket bat. It was smooth and clean. Some things just do not change.Also Read - Kapil Dev Shares Photo With MS Dhoni From Golf Course, Bollywood Star Ranveer Singh Says 'Wah'

Pictures went viral yesterday and now a video where Dhoni is flaunting his golf skills has taken the internet by storm: Also Read - Suryakumar Yadav Set to Join Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni With Massive Milestone

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PGTI (@pgtofindia)

Earlier this month, both Dev and Dhoni were seen together in the US Open Tennis Championship. Dhoni recently launched Oreo biscuits in India once again for the ‘first time’ ever. Rumours were rife that he will not lead CSK in IPL 2023 and not play IPL anymore. As has been confirmed by Dhoni and the CSK management that he would lead the franchise next year in IPL.

Dev also recently reacted on the Deepti Sharma mankad, which became the talk of the town in the cricketing fraternity.