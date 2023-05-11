Home

MS Dhoni For World Cup? Surely Not Too Fantastic A Thought

Every time Chennai Super Kings lose a middle-order wicket, the roar of anticipation is way louder than the groan of disappointment, as MS Dhoni strides onto the stage.

New Delhi: Some players don’t need to say much. Their presence, past credentials, and current disposition are all enough to make them permanent superstars who have and will hold the imagination of India’s cricket-crazy fans.

Names like Sachin Tendulkar and Mahendra Singh Dhoni are and shall be folklore in the sport’s annals. For the latter, who now only plays in the Indian Premier League, even a cameo appearance is enough for his millions of followers to go into a frenzy.

That is what the reality is. What we are now wondering is if Dhoni could be considered a viable option for the ICC World Cup 2023.

Now, there must be those who think that that would be too much of a good thing, but few would argue that this scenario isn’t without its merits.

Let’s see how things are regarding the Indian team, specifically on the wicketkeeping front.

Among the obvious candidates, Rishabh Pant is out for the count and as things stand, even KL Rahul, who was being seriously touted as the next man for the job, too is out of action.

Among the other potential keepers in the fray could be Ishan Kishan or Sanju Samson. Kishan has had a formidable outing so far for Mumbai Indians while Samson isn’t doing too badly as Rajasthan Royals skipper.

But then, a wicketkeeper in home conditions needs to be more than just a good batter who also keeps. He has to be a specialist, someone who knows the vagaries of bounce and turn, low and slow to fast and bouncy.

The two men in India with the best pair of hands behind the stumps still are Dhoni and Wriddhiman Saha.

The latter, keeping to Rashid Khan and Noor Ahmad for Gujarat Titans, has looked as good as he ever was and he has not done too badly with the bat either. But somehow, he isn’t in the fray at all.

In any case, neither Saha nor the others can match up to Dhoni when it comes to matching awareness and on-field tactical prowess. The man is a natural and his grasp on the game has not diminished even a jot over the years.

Dhoni may not always be as aggressive or dominating in limited-overs cricket now, especially in the 50-over format, where keeping wickets for the whole inning and then having to bat, or vice-versa, could be quite a challenge.

But in terms of his input, he is incomparable. It is not only because he won two World Cups for India, something no one has got near since 2011. He is one of the best brains in the game, and such brains need to be picked if India wants another cup.

Quite a tempting thought, is it not, to see Dhoni back in India colors, orchestrating another World Cup win. Something to think about, and not to be dismissed summarily.

