ICC World Cup 2019: MS Dhoni once again gave us a glimpse of his greatness after India beat South Africa by six wickets in their World Cup 2019 opener. It was a day that totally belonged to Rohit Sharma, who 122* on a lively pitch took India over the line without any hiccups. After the match and the presentation got over, while the team was about to leave the ground, MS Dhoni, who was leading the pack out of the field, paused and stepped back. He stepped back to allow Rohit to lead India off-the-field. This is a gesture that again proves Dhoni is large-hearted.

Here is the video of Dhoni pausing to allow Rohit to lead the team off-the-field.

“Different experience from India. There was something in it for the bowlers throughout the game, so you had to play out the overs initially and see what the ball was doing. Couldn’t play my natural game. You have to take your time. Certain shots that I like playing, I had to cut out and play close to the body, and follow the basics properly – try and leave as many balls as possible on a pitch that is doing a bit. Building partnerships were key in this chase. It was a small total, but since there was something in it for the bowlers, it was tough and we needed partnerships,” said Rohit as he bagged the Man of the match.

India will now play defending champions Australia on June 9. It promises to be a cracker.