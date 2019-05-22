World Cup 2019: As expected former skipper MS Dhoni hogged the limelight as Team India left for the World Cup. While the team was leaving the ITC Maratha hotel for the airport, fans went berserk as they got a glimpse of Dhoni. They started chanting, ‘Dhoni, Dhoni’, some also shouted, ‘Mahi, Mahi’. It was great to see fans wishing the Men in Blue ahead of their biggest test. It is nothing new to see Dhoni get such receptions, he gets it when he walks out to bat and with whatever he does. He will be a big part of the India scheme of things as he will bring a lot of experience to the table.

Here are fans shouting Dhoni, Dhoni:

MS Dhoni will have a massive role in India’s bid to win a third World Cup, says head coach Ravi Shastri. “Massive as it has always been,” Shastri told reporters on the eve of team’s departure for England and Wales to play the World Cup starting on May 30, here on Tuesday. “He is right there, his communication has been fantastic. As a keeper, he has shown over the years that no one is better than him in this format, not just in taking catches, inflicting those run-outs or stumping. These are little moments in the game that can change it on the head and there was no one better than him,” he said.

Meanwhile, India will be one of the frontrunners for the title. They have a strong and balanced unit. India will play their tournament opener against a formidable South Africa on June 5. The World Cup 2019 starts from May 30 and the tournament opener will see the hosts lock horns wth the Proteas.