Former India captain MS Dhoni who has made himself unavailable till November is in his hometown, Ranchi. Dhoni, who is not so active on social media, surprisingly, posted a video where his friend was clean bowled while playing cricket in the night. There were no sufficient lights and the facilities were everything, but international. It seems he got nostalgic as he was when the batsman is clean bowled and straightaway claims it to be a try ball. Dhoni posted the video and along with it wrote a heartfelt note. In the note, he mentioned how he relived his school days by watching the game as his friends still play the game like they used to. He talks of commonly used lingos in India while playing cricket in the streets. He speaks of the term ‘try ball’, which is an illegal delivery used in gully cricket, especially when the batsman is dismissed off the very first ball.

“Wen U know what’s coming and start the camera and u get it in the nxt 1min, sorry for the bad light but it’s the lingo that’s fun trial ball, umpires decision last decision.brings back memory from school days.he wd have never accepted this ever happened if v didn’t have this video.all of us have witnessed this at some point of time in cricket. enjoy,” read his post.

Dhoni last played for India in the World Cup earlier this year, where his wicket was the key in the semi-final against New Zealand which the Men in Blue lost and were knocked out.