ICC World Cup 2019: It is nothing new, former India skipper MS Dhoni has a massive fanbase anywhere he goes. Be it Southampton or Chinnaswamy, his fans are die-hard. The 37-year-old got a rousing reception as he walked out to bat at Ageas Bowl in Team India’s World Cup 2019 opener against Soth Africa in the 32nd over of the match. He came in at the dismissal of KL Rahul. The crowd went berserk on sighting Dhoni, while the legend was in his elements all focussed on the job at hand.

Dhoni has also joined Moin Khan as he affected 139 dismissals in List-A cricket – this is also the joint-most.

Here is the video of Dhoni walking into the middle with India on 139/3.

Meanwhile, ‘clinical’ Team India beat South Africa by six wickets to get their campaign off to a dream start. Rohit Sharma smashed his second CWC ton to take India over the line in the 48th over. In the process, Rohit surpassed Sourav Ganguly in India’s all-time list of centurions.

Earlier, India restricted South Africa to 227/9 in their opening match of the 2019 World Cup. Yuzvendra Chahal was the chief tormentor for the tottering Proteas batting line-up, picking four wickets while Jasprit Bumrah accounted for the wickets of openers Hashim Amla and Quinton de Kock.

South Africa, who are playing their third game of the tournament, won the toss and chose to bat first. They lost their openers to Bumrah in the first six overs before Rassie van der Dussen and captain Faf du Plessis took them past the 50-run mark.