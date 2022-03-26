Warm Reception For MS Dhoni at Wankhede: Former India and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain MS Dhoni got an extraordinary reception at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai in the season opener against Kolkata Knight Riders once he walked out to bat. With CSK in a spot of bother, Dhoni came out and did what he has been doing for years. Taking his team out of trouble.Also Read - IPL 2022, CSK vs KKR LIVE Cricket Score, Match 1: Ajinkya Rahane Departs, Shreyas Iyer Key For Kolkata

Having lost the top order for not too many, the 40-year-old along with newly-appointed captain Ravindra Jadeja stitched together an unbeaten partnership of 70 runs to take CSK to a respectable total of 131 for 5 at the end of their allotted 20 years. Dhoni started off slowly but got into his groove soon enough and scored an unbeaten 50 (38) that was laced with seven fours and one six. Jadeja, on the other hand, played second fiddle to his former captain and remained unbeaten on 26 off 28 balls.

“This is the man who is 41-years-old, playing cricket for so many years. MS Dhoni. Look at that. Wow…This is some reception this. So many of them are. So many of them are here for MS Dhoni. Extraordinary ovation for MS Dhoni,” said Harsha Bhogle while doing commentary.

Dhoni remained the top-scorer for CSK while Umesh Yadav was the star performer for Kolkata with the ball in hand, having picked up a couple of wickets – one being in his very first over.