From bikes to his long-hair, time and again former India captain MS Dhoni has proved to be a style icon. Once again, the CSK skipper gave fans a glimpse of his style statement when he was at the Mumbai airport with his wife Sakshi – ready to board the flight.

Like always, Dhoni was wearing his preferred camouflage-printed long-sleeved T-shirt. The World Cup-winning captain teamed it up with pair of joggers from the French high fashion brand, Balmain.

And of course, his Panerai watch was the highlight. At the airport, he was wearing the Submersible Marina Militare Carbotech in 47mm.

But, what caught our notice was not his watch – which is most evident. In fact, it was his sneakers. The sneakers may have gone unnoticed, but ‘Captain Cool’ as he is fondly known. He was wearing a Balmain sneaker, which is not all that cheap. It costs about Rs 60,000 roughly when converted from $790.

Taking the import and the regular custom duties, it comes up to be around Rs 90,000.

MS Dhoni and bae Sakshi spotted at the airport as they head in to catch a flight outta Mumbai✈️ pic.twitter.com/jYfYEsb4P5 — Voompla (@voompla) February 17, 2021

Soon, Dhoni would be in action when he will lead the Chennai Super Kings in the upcoming season of the IPL. He has not been good form in the last IPL, in which CSK finished last. Dhoni & Co would be looking to turn things around in the fourteenth season.

For CSK, they would be bolstered with the return of veteran Suresh Raina. It would be interesting how they go about things at the auction that takes place in Chennai tomorrow. Speculations are that CSK would look to get Steve Smith as a replacement for Shane Watson – who retired after IPL 13.

Eyes would be on Dhoni when he leads CSK.