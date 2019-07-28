Lt Col MS Dhoni was again spotted doing what he does best, that is inspire! Former India captain MS Dhoni was in Chennai before leaving for Kashmir to join his regiment. During the speech, he spoke about his life and marriage. The most successful Indian captain was also heard speaking of life after 50 when he feels it is the right time to love something as you are free of all your responsibilities.

“The real need of marriage is, once you cross fifty, it’s a time of real love, where your children are going to schools and colleges and that’s the time you get for yourself,” Dhoni says in his motivational speech.

Dhoni has received praise from all corners for his decision to serve the army.

During the speech, Dhoni is sporting a khakee cardigan and a blue jeans. His love for the uniform and the colour is apparent here as well. Dhoni is on a well-deserved break and BCCI has permitted him that in a statement issued earlier, which also meant he was not a part of the team traveling to the Caribbean.

From being an inspirational leader for India on-the-field to being an ambassador off-it, Dhoni has donned many roles in his career and has done well at everything he has taken up seriously.

Dhoni has taken a two-month sabbatical from cricket to serve for his regiment. He made himself unavailable for India’s tour of West Indies and would remain in Kashmir with the Parachute Regiment of the Territorial Army till August 15. The former India captain is also scheduled to visit Army schools in the valley where he will play cricket and raise awareness about the importance of sports.