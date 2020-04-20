Former India skipper MS Dhoni played the doting father to Ziva on Monday, where the cricketer gave his daughter a bike ride inside his swanky farmhouse in Ranchi. It was Sakshi, the 38-year old cricketer’s wife, who captured the priceless moment in an Instagram Live session. This would come as a treat for Dhoni’s massive fanbase amid the coronavirus lockdown. Also Read - Violence Mars as Chennai Neurosurgeon Dies of COVID-19; Mob Denies Burial, Vandalises Hearse

Sakshi stole the show with her comment during the video. “Two kids playing here, the big kid and the small kid,” Sakshi said while recording the video. Also Read - First Patient, Administered Plasma Therapy on Compassionate Grounds, Shows Positive Results

A day back, Sakshi took to Instagram and shared an adorable picture with Dhoni, who was lying down in his bed.

In the picture, Dhoni is busy playing video game lying on the bed, whereas, Sakshi trying to eat his toe fingers to grab his attention.

On March 29, MS Dhoni returned back to his family from his training camp in Chennai after the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) decided to postpone the kick-off of the 2020 Indian Premier League (IPL) until further notice amid COVID-19 scare. Dhoni was supposed to make a return to cricket in the IPL.

He last played competitive cricket during the 2019 World Cup. Dhoni had to face criticism for his slow batting approach during India’s matches in the high-profile tournament.