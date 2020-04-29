Hailing former India skipper and Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni, West Indies cricketer Dwayne Bravo admitted that the former had more faith in him than his own board. Also Read - England All-rounder Ben Stokes Wants Test Cricket to Remain Unchanged, Calls it The Purest Form of Sport

"I've asked myself many times, why someone like MS has so much faith in me. My own board and selectors don't have the same faith. But Mahi respects my talent and the way I play the game. That means a lot to me because this is arguably the greatest captain in the world and he has so much faith," Bravo said during his chat with Harsha Bhogle on Cricbuzz.

Bravo, who is composing a new song as a tribute for Dhoni, said that he wanted to do something special for his CSK captain. The West Indies cricketer also said that the song is not yet over but confirmed it would be out soon.

“I want to do something for him. He is coming to the end of his career. He had a great career. He had a great impact on my personal career and also so many other cricketers,” he said.

“I wanted to do something special for him. I named the song No. 7. It’s his number. It’s a special number for him.”

Bravo has been an integral part of the CSK side since joining the franchise in 2011.

Bravo, who was supposed to play for CSK in the cash-rich Indian Premier League, will have to wait as the tournament has been indefinitely postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic.