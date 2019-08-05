Former India captain MS Dhoni is one of the most reliable faces in cricket. Fans feel he has the midas touch and whatever he touches turns into gold. Dhoni, who is not a part of the Indian team that is in West Indies, was in Kashmir serving his army battalion for 15 days. Dhoni has been assigned patrolling, guard and post duties during his two-week tenure with the Territorial Army. Amid all this, under the leadership of the Narendra Modi, the Indian government made a big move on Monday as Home Minister Amit Shah proposed the revocation of Article 370 in the J&K. Shah, while speaking in the Rajya Sabha, moved a resolution that all clauses of Article 370 will not be applicable to J&K before adding that this will come into effect when the President gives assent and the central government notifies it. Fans feel it is because Dhoni is there in J&K things are happening.

Here is how fans reacted:

Ms Dhoni to haters : Tell me who is the best finisher.. 15 days in Kashmir and finished the chapter of😂#Article370 #Article370Scrapped #KashmirHamaraHai #onenationoneflag @dhruv_rathee pic.twitter.com/bK2ofrnVeV — prem prakash (@premtheicon5) August 5, 2019

Earlier, within hours of the revocation of the contentious Article 370 pertaining to the special status of J&K, the Ministry of Home Affairs on Monday issued an order to Chief Secretaries and Director Generals of Police (DGPs) of all state/UTs and Commissioner of Police, Delhi, that immediate instructions may be issued to security forces and law enforcement agencies in all states to put them on maximum alert. (Also read: ‘Betrayal of Trust,’ Says Former CMs Omar, Mehbooba)

The ministry has also requested to take special care to ensure the safety and security of residents of J&K, especially the students in various parts of the country.