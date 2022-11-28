MS Dhoni, Hardik Pandya Grove On ‘Gandi Baat’ | Watch Viral CLIP

New Delhi: After winning the T20I series against New Zealand, India’s stand-in skipper Hardik Pandya was spotted dancing with MS Dhoni on Shahid Kapoor’s ‘Gandi Baat’ song. Pandya was seen teaching dance steps to Chennai Super Kinhgs captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni, the video got viral on social space.

Hardik Pandya took his Instagram to share the video and captioned it:

Our jam, our moves 🤙 What a night!

Hardik Pandya who is not the part of ODI series as the Shikhar Dhawan is leading the men in blue against Blackcaps. Hardik Pandya decided to make the best use of this time by partying in Dubai where the legendary Indian wicket-keeper batter Dhoni also joined him.

The second ODI between India and New Zealand was called off after just 12.5 overs due to rain. The two sides will next be seen in action on Wednesday, November 30.

The third and final fixture of the rubber will be played at Hagley Oval in Christchurch. The hosts New Zealand lead the series 1-0.