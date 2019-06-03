ICC World Cup 2019: Team India seems to be in a good space of mind ahead of their ICC World Cup 2019 opener against South Africa. Dhoni, Rahul, Hardik and were spotted in the streets of Southampton. They were wearing cool clothes like Dhoni seemed to be donning a leather jacket and he was looking good. The other KL Rahul and Hardik Pandya also looked great in their attire. India would be playing their first match on June 5. Hardik took to his Instagram page to give his fans a glimpse of the picture. He captioned it as the ‘gang’.

Here is the post.

Meanwhile, India will rely heavily on skipper Virat Kohli. He has been in ominous form and India would hope he gets among the runs during the World Cup.

“I love guys like that. People talk about arrogance but it is about believing in yourself. It is like having the keys to your home, Virat has something similar now (know all the entry and exits). I had it in my time, he has it now. I have always loved Indian batsmanship. The confidence he is blessed with you can’t get that overnight. Either it’s instilled in you or you are born with it. He is a fighter and defends his teammates more than anyone else. It’s not arrogance, he fancies himself against anybody in the world and that I think is the right way to play. Every great player looks forward to being on the biggest stage and every such player wants to come out winning a cup. That’s what Kohli has with him,” Richards said at India Today’s Salaam Cricket 2019.