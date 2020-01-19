Former India skipper MS Dhoni was seen practising in the nets a day after he was omitted of the BCCI Central contract. A video of Dhoni has finally surfaced on the social space where he can be seen in the nets. In the nets, he looks confident as he comes down the track and plays the ball with a straight bat. He then takes his guard again and rocks back onto the back foot and defends the ball.

In all probability, he will play for Jharkhand in their next Ranji Trophy clash against Uttarakhand.

Here is the video of Dhoni having a practice session:

“I will be honest… I thought there will be a bit of rustiness as Dhoni has not trained for quite some time,” said Jharkhand coach Rajiv Kumar.

“The last time we had spoken, he had said that he would start in January and here you go. He is a man of his words and it came as no surprise that he was out there training with the guys just like any other regular Jharkhand player. But what surprised me most was how he middled almost every ball, be it in the pacer’s net or the spinner’s net. He even took throwdowns just like a player going through the batting drills does,” he added further.

He would also feature in the Indian Premier League later this year for Chennai Super Kings where he will lead the side.

“People keep saying when will he… how long will he play, etc. He will play. I can assure you. He will play this year. Next year he will go the auction; he will be retained. So there is no doubt in anybody’s mind,” confirmed vice-chairman and managing director of India Cements, owners of CSK N Srinivasan at and event.