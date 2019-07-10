India vs New Zealand: It could very well be the last time former India skipper MS Dhoni walked out of a cricket field in blue. Surely, it was his last WC game, but again it is Dhoni and one cannot predict. Deep within it seemed he knew that India had lost the match once he was runout and the disappointment was on his face, there for everyone to see. Dhoni was out for a gritty 50 and he walked out of the ground amid reception for his knock.

Here is the video of Dhoni walking off-the-field will make you teary-eyed:

You know what MS Dhoni’s greatest achievement is ?

That at 5 for 3, 1.25 billion people still believed.#CWC19 #INDvNZ pic.twitter.com/GMACgu2IGE — राणाजी (@RANAJI__5) July 10, 2019

Talking about Jadeja and Dhoni’s performance, he said, “Jadeja had a really outstanding couple of games and his performance today is a great sign of his skill-set and what he can do for the team. Going out with so much of clarity and turning the whole game around in no time was outstanding.” (MATCH HIGHLIGHTS)

“MS (Dhoni) had a good partnership with Jadeja, and again it was a game of margins, and he (Dhoni) got run out in the end and it could have been anybody’s game (had not run out),” said Kohli, who made just 1 from 6 balls.

Summing up India’s overall performance in this World Cup, Kohli said, “At times, I think our shot-selection could have been better. That is probably the only thing I can think of. Otherwise, we played a really good brand of cricket.”