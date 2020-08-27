Referring to MS Dhoni as a ‘beast’, former India left-arm pacer RP Singh said that his finishing skills are next to none. Suggesting that Dhoni is in a league of his own, Singh said the only person that comes close to him is former Australian cricketer Michael Bevan. Also Read - MS Dhoni Was Calm, Virat Kohli is Aggressive: Irfan Pathan

Singh also recalled that Dhoni had once said in a press conference that he wants to bat up the order at No. 4.

"If I am not wrong, MS himself had said in an interview that he wanted to bat at number 4 but maybe the team thought there was none better than him to absorb the pressure in the late order," Singh told Cricket.com.

“If you talk about the history of the game, you will never get a player like Dhoni who has won so many matches from batting at that position. We have spoken about Bevan and all but MS was a completely different beast,” he said.

He said that Dhoni is a down to earth and a very composed person. Singh also said that Dhoni does not receive calls.

“He has always been a down to earth and very composed person. We used to complain that he never takes our calls. Once he told Munaf (Patel) and I, that, when he retires, he would pick up the phone in just half-a-ring. Now we will check if really has retired,” Singh said.

Dhoni – who announced his international retirement on August 15 – is currently in UAE where will lead the CSK team in the upcoming season of the IPL.

IPL 13 starts from September 19 and the final will take place on November 10. Three venues would be used for the tournament.