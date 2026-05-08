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MS Dhoni hits JACKPOT in middle of IPL 2026, CSK star has become...

MS Dhoni hits JACKPOT in middle of IPL 2026, CSK star has become…

Former India captain, the legendary MS Dhoni has become the highest individual tax payer across the neighboring states of Jharkhand and Bihar for the 2025-26 financial year. This data has been reveale

MS Dhoni during the 2021 IPL season. (File photo)

Former India captain, the legendary MS Dhoni has become the highest individual tax payer across the neighboring states of Jharkhand and Bihar for the 2025-26 financial year. This data has been revealed by the Principal Chief Commissioner of Income Tax (Bihar-Jharkhand) Dr D Sudhakara Rao, who spoke in length during a media addressal on Thursday.

Highlights The senior IT official claimed that a total of INR 20,000 crores were collected from the two neighboring states with more than half of the sum (12,000 cr) coming from Jharkhand, where the former 5-time Indian Premier League winning captain MS Dhoni resides

The senior IT official claimed that a total of INR 20,000 crores were collected from the two neighboring states with more than half of the sum (12,000 cr) coming from Jharkhand, where the former 5-time Indian Premier League winning captain MS Dhoni resides.

“The total collection from Bihar and Jharkhand during the financial year of 2025-26 was around Rs 20,000 crore, of which Rs 12,000 crore was collected only from Jharkhand.” – Dr D Sudhakara Rao told the media on Thursday in a press conference.

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Rao further stated that approximately 70% of the sum was collected through the tax deduction at source (TDS) service with MS Dhoni being the highest individual payer in the previous financial year but he did not disclose the exact amount that Dhoni paid.

“MS Dhoni was the highest individual taxpayer combining Bihar and Jharkhand during the previous financial year.” – Dr Rao added.

The senior IT official reasoned that excessive rains last year affected mining activities in the region, which also impacted the tax collection. However, he was hopeful that the 20,000 cr mark will be exceeded in the current 2026-27 financial year.

“During the previous financial year, the mining activity was a bit affected due to heavy rains, which impacted the collection. We hope to exceed the Rs 20,000 crore mark in tax collection during the current financial year.” – Dr D Sudhakar Rao concluded.

How many businesses dose MS Dhoni have?

According to reliable sources, MS Dhoni has a diverse business portfolio which includes ownership of nearly 7 core ventures and investments in more than 12 startups. His investments span across sports, fitness, media, tech, educational and hospitality companies.

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Furthermore, MS Dhoni also has his own farm in Ranchi named “Kailashpati”, which is spread over 7 acres of land and is valued at over 6 crores. He might have retired from the international scene 6 years ago and could be retiring from the IPL very soon but he has more than enough to live a lavish life and pay high taxes in return.

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