Former India skipper MS Dhoni hosted newlyweds Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma in Dubai for dinner. The newlyweds were in Dubai for their honeymoon and that is where Dhoni was along with his wife Sakshi. Dhoni – who announced his retirement earlier in the year – was sported an army printed sweatshirt for dinner. For dinner, Sakshi looked stunning in a floral outfit.

On the other hand, Chahal looked cool in a light pink shirt, while Dhanashree looked ravishing in a long chocolate brown waistcoat.

The leg-spinner took to Instagram and posted a couple of pictures and captioned it as, "Happy & Blessed".

Chahal had made the big announcement of the engagement just ahead of the IPL and that stunned his fans.

Both Dhoni and Chahal were a part of the recently-concluded Indian Premier League and were in Dubai for over a month as the tournament was being played there.

Not long back, Chahal was in Australia as a part of the limited-overs side. He played a crucial role in the third and final ODI at SCG. Coming in as a concussion substitute for Ravindra Jadeja, Chahal picked up three wickets and helped India win the match. For his heroics at SCG, he also became the first player to win a man of the match award as a concussion substitute.

Both Dhoni and Chahal would be seen playing against each other in the fourteenth season of the IPL, which is due in three months’ time. CSK did not have a good season becoming the first side to be out of the playoff race, while RCB made it to the last four.