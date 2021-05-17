It is no secret that MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja are good friends! For CSK fans who follow CSK closely, it is known that Dhoni is fond of the all-rounder. The former India captain gave a glimpse of his fondness for Jadeja when he did a ‘sword celebration’ during the IPL. The ‘sword celebration’ is a signature move of Jadeja when he reaches a milestone with the bat. Jadeja celebrates his milestone by using the bat like a sword and pretending to get ready for a fight like the kings would. Also Read - Ruturaj Gaikwad-Sayali Sanjeev's Social Media Exchange Sparks Relationship Rumours

During the now-suspended IPL 2021, Dhoni performed it with a smile on his face even as Robin Uthappa looked along. The video was posted by CSK's official Twitter handle days after the lucrative league was suspended due to the Covid crisis in the country.

Here is the video that would leave you in splits.

Barring a loss to Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians, the Dhoni-led CSK outfit had an impressive season and looked good to make the playoffs. While Dhoni’s form with the bat was under-par, Jadeja shined with the bat, the ball, and in the field. Jadeja was surely the star for the CSK side in the seven games they played.

Earlier, CSK top-order batsman Robin Uthappa also hailed Jadea for his heroics.

“It’s always a delight to watch Jaddu on the field with his amazing athleticism and how he’s taken his game up a few notches the last 2 years. A great human being both on and off the field. Thank you for the Instagram tips @ravindra. jadeja, we’ll catch up soon and maybe you can show me how you maintain your pointy beard?” Uthappa posted.