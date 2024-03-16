Home

‘MS Dhoni Impacted My Performance’, Kuldeep Yadav Recalls His Rough Patch

Kuldeep revealed that he felt everything on his shoulders after Dhoni announced his retirement from international cricket.

New Delhi: Indian left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav revealed that MS Dhoni’s retirement impacted his performance in bowling. The 29-year-old revealed that it was very easy for bowlers to bowl.

MS Dhoni is undoubtedly the best captain India have produced as under his captaincy the team won all the ICC titles of that time. MSD has also given chances to so many youngsters and his understanding of the game helped India win so many nearly impossible matches.

“I wanted Dhoni Bhai to play more because it was very easy when we were bowling – after Dhoni retired, my performance wasn’t great, it happens when a person guides you & that person’s influence is not there – then suddenly everything on your shoulders – it takes time, that probably happened to me then slowly you understand & becomes self-reliant” said Kuldeep Yadav on Expresssports.

Kuldeep Yadav is currently in lethal form and he recently featured in the Test series against England where he picked up his 30 wickets in the five Test match series that helped India to beat visitors by 4-1.

On the other hand, Dhoni will now feature in the upcoming Indian Premier League where his franchise Chennai Super Kings will play the inagural clash against Royal Challengers Bangalore in MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

There are reports that this will likely to be the last IPL for Dhoni and he will announce retirement after this tournament.

