MS Dhoni In Attendance During India Vs Germany FIH Women’s Olympic Qualifiers In Ranchi – WATCH VIDEO

Led by Savita Punia, India women lost to Germany in the semifinals of the FIH Olympic Qualifiers in Ranchi.

MS Dhoni was in attendance in Ranchi during IND vs GER match.

Ranchi: Two-time World Cup-winning captain MS Dhoni was seen in attendance during India women’s semifinal against Germany in the FIH Olympic Qualifiers on Thursday at the Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Munda Astro Turf Hockey Stadium in Ranchi. In a video shared by Hockey India, Dhoni was honoured at the stadium with a photo frame.

