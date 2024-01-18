By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
MS Dhoni In Attendance During India Vs Germany FIH Women’s Olympic Qualifiers In Ranchi – WATCH VIDEO
Led by Savita Punia, India women lost to Germany in the semifinals of the FIH Olympic Qualifiers in Ranchi.
Ranchi: Two-time World Cup-winning captain MS Dhoni was seen in attendance during India women’s semifinal against Germany in the FIH Olympic Qualifiers on Thursday at the Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Munda Astro Turf Hockey Stadium in Ranchi. In a video shared by Hockey India, Dhoni was honoured at the stadium with a photo frame.
Look who is here 👀 to cheer our girls in the semis of #FIHOlympicsQualifier, Ranchi 2024 against Germany.#IndiaKaGame #HockeyIndia #EnRouteToParis @CMO_Odisha @FIH_Hockey @IndiaSports @sports_odisha @Media_SAI @HemantSorenJMM pic.twitter.com/R1npcm5G5l
— Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) January 18, 2024
