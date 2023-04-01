Home

MS Dhoni in Pain After Landing on Injured Knee During IPL 2023 Match Between GT-CSK | WATCH VIDEO

IPL 2023: Dhoni in order to collect a ball down the leg-side, dived. It seemed like he had a bad landing and that hurt his knee. You could see the grimace on his face.

MS Dhoni looked in great pain and discomfort there during the IPL 2023 opener.

Ahmedabad: Even at 41, MS Dhoni is a popular cricketer and that was felt every minute last evening at the Narendra Modi stadium on Friday during the IPL 2023 opener against defending champions, Gujarat Titans. There were doubts over Dhoni’s participation in the game after he skipped a training session on the eve of the game due to pain in his right knee. During the match on Friday, Dhoni in order to collect a ball down the leg-side, dived. It seemed like he had a bad landing and that hurt his knee. You could see the grimace on his face.

“MS Dhoni falling there and straightaway feeling the knee. See the grimace on the face. It could be cramps as well,” a concerned Ravi Shastri said on air.

Meanwhile, Chennai lost the match by five wickets against Gujarat. Rashid Khan was the player of the match for his all-round show with the bat and the ball. With the win, the defending champions have ensured that they get their campaign off to the perfect start.

“We all knew there will be dew. We could have done a bit more with the batsman ship. Ruturaj (Gaikwad) was brilliant, he times the ball well and he’s a pleasure to watch. The way he picks his options, it is pleasing to watch. I think it’s important for the youngsters to step in. I think Raj (Hangargekar) has pace and he will get better with time,” Dhoni said after the match.

