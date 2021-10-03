New Delhi: India coach and former India captain Ravi Shastri said that Mahendra Singh Dhoni is the greatest white-ball captain ever to have played the game, adding that his record in the ICC tournaments is the best in the world and there is no one even close to him in limited-overs cricket.Also Read - IPL 2021 Today Match Report, RR vs CSK: Shivam Dube, Yashasvi Jaiswal Fifties Overshadow Ruturaj Gaikwad's Century as Rajasthan Royals Beat Chennai Super Kings by 7 Wickets to Keep Playoff Hopes Alive

Dhoni won the inaugural edition of the T20 World Cup back in 2007, followed it up by winning the 50-over World Cup in 2011 and then the Champions Trophy in 2013. He has also won the Indian Premier League (IPL) for Chennai Super Kings thrice and will go down as one of the greatest-ever ODI players to have graced the field.

"Dhoni is the greatest white-ball captain ever. Just look at his record in ICC tournaments. What has he not won? IPL, Champions League, all ICC tournaments, two World Cups. There is no one close to him when it comes to white-ball cricket. He has to be the greatest. The King Kong, you can call him in that fashion," Shastri told Fan Code.

“When you see Dhoni captaining a side, and you see Chennai Super Kings (CSK), there’s that assurance and calmness of things in control. The other side might me whacking sixes or fours but you still get the feeling there is this composure and control,” Shastri concluded.

Dhoni continues to lead CSK in the IPL and has already qualified for the knockout stages in this edition of the tournament. In fact, CSK became the first team in this year’s IPL to qualify for the playoffs.