Dhoni Injured? Chennai Coach Gives Skipper's Health Update After RR Beat CSK

MS Dhoni Injured? Chennai Super Kings Coach Gives Skipper’s Health Update After RR Beat CSK

Chennai Super Kings will now face Royal Challengers Bangalore on 17 April. The match will be played at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru.

Chennai: Chennai Super Kings coach Stephen Fleming gave an update about MS Dhoni he revealed that the skipper is carrying a knee injury. The 41-year-old wicketkeeper batter played a massive knock of 32 in 17 balls which includes 2 sixes in the final over against Rajasthan Royals at M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

With 21 needed in the final over Dhoni hit Sandeep Sharma for two back-to-back sixes to bring make the game in his favor. CSK needed five runs off the last ball to win the match, but Sandeep kept his cool and bowled a toe-crushing yorker to Dhoni, who could only manage to take one run. Despite the injury, there are no such doubts over his participation in the upcoming games.

“He is nursing a knee injury, which you can see in some of his movements, which is hindering him somewhat. But still what you saw today is a great player for us. His fitness has always been very professional,” Fleming told reporters.

The CSK coach also revealed that there is not much doubt over Dhoni’s fitness as he puts in a lot of hard work in the month leading up to the IPL every year.

“He comes a month before the tournament starts, so he doesn’t get the opportunity to do a lot [before that],” Fleming said. “He will stay fit, they will do some netting in Ranchi, but his main pre-season [fitness] is done a month before when he comes to Chennai. And he works his way back into match-form and I think you can still see he’s playing pretty well. So we never have any doubts about the way he manages himself and he always gets himself up to speed” concluded Fleming.

Chennai Super Kings will now face Royal Challengers Bangalore on 17 April. The match will be played at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru.

