Home

Sports

MS Dhoni Injured? CSK Captain’s Picture of Getting Lower Back Treatment Goes VIRAL

MS Dhoni Injured? CSK Captain’s Picture of Getting Lower Back Treatment Goes VIRAL

IPL 2023: The picture shows Dhoni getting treated on his lower back inside the dressing room with CSK cruising in on the win.

MS Dhoni Injured? (Image: Screenshot)

Mumbai: It was a night to remember for Chennai Super Kings as they beat Mumbai Indians by seven wickets at the Wankhede Stadium on Saturday night. But what made news was a picture on social space that is now going viral. The picture shows Dhoni getting treated on his lower back by Piyush Chawla inside the dressing room with CSK cruising in on the win. The picture is certainly a cause for concern for CSK fans. It is no secret that there have been reports of Dhoni carrying a lower back issue. Fans would hope it is nothing concerning and Dhoni can play CSK’s next match.

Here is the picture that is now going viral:

You may like to read

Any problems to Mahi ?? pic.twitter.com/Kh56kmJx9y — DIPTI MSDIAN (@Diptiranjan_7) April 8, 2023

Meanwhile, Chennai registered consecutive wins after losing their IPL opener against Gujarat.

“Feels good. Not to forget we lost Deepak in the first over. He’s our new ball bowler and Magala playing his first match. The good thing is spinners bowled well. It was a bit two-paced after 7 overs, started turning. The spinners and the fast bowlers came back well. Magala was good and so was Pretorius,” said Dhoni at the post-match presentation.

Meanwhile, in what could be another major blow for Chennai Super Kings, Deepak Chahar left the field in the first over of their match against Mumbai Indians due to a hamstring injury at the Wankhede Stadium. His availability will now remain uncertain.

With the win, Chennai has gone up the points table. The Super Kings are in the fourth spot with two wins in three games.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.