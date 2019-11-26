The long wait for former India captain MS Dhoni‘s international comeback could be over soon. Dhoni could be seen playing for Asia XI in March 2020 against World XI in Dhaka, Bangladesh. The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has proposed the idea of hosting a two T20I series. The 2 T20Is of the series will take place on March 18 and 21 next year. The BCB has sought the permission of seven Indian cricketers, including Dhoni.

As per an India Today report, the cricketers BCB has sought permission for from the Board of Control of Cricket in India apart from the former India captain are Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Ravindra Jadeja.

“Yes, Bangladesh is scheduled to host two T20 Internationals between Asia XI and Rest of the World. We are in touch with BCCI and other cricket boards of the Asian region to allow their players to be part of these two games,” BCB chief executive Nizamuddin Chowdhury was quoted as saying in the report.

This is not going to be the first time the wicketkeeper-batsman would be part of an Asia XI. In 2007, he was a part of the Asia XI’s Africa XI ODI series, wherein the third match of the series he smashed a breathtaking 97-ball 139. Asia XI had blanked Africa XI 3-0.

The 38-year-old has not played international cricket since India’s heartbreaking loss to New Zealand in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 semi-finals by 18 runs. Dhoni scored 53 runs in that match and kept India’s hopes alive till he was in the middle.