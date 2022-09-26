Lahore: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) recently announced their T20 World Cup squad and the big surprise was that the name of veteran Shoaib Malik was missing. Malik, who was part of the T20 WC squad in 2021 where Pakistan reached the semi-final, was not there. Malik’s last T20 International was against Bangladesh last November. Following the squad announcement, Malik took to Twitter and posted a cryptic tweet where he took an indirect dig at the management. “When will we come out from friendship, liking and disliking culture. Allah always helps the honest,” he tweeted.Also Read - AS IT HAPPENED | MS Dhoni Announcement Updates: Thala Launches OREO Cookies in India

Now, he has found support from veteran Kamran Akmal who has slammed PCB and called it 'egoistic'. Akmal cited the example of MS Dhoni and said that he is still playing the IPL and no one questions his age.

"England waaley Alastair Cook ko khila rahe hai. Woh kya paagal hai? Dhoni IPL khel raha hai. Usse cricket chhode huye 2 saal ho gaye. Use koi keh raha hai ke naa khele? Humaare yaha par age ko lekey pata nahi kya issue banaya hua hai. Kya Shoaib Malik ki fitness or form nahi hai? Agar woh Pakistan ke liye suitable hai toh khilaye use. (Alastair Cook is still playing domestic despite retiring in 2018, and MS Dhoni is still playing IPL, are they mad? But here they start chirping about age. Is Shoaib Malik not fit or is there an issue with his form? If he is suitable, then he should play. It's as simple as that)" said Akmal in an interview with Cricket Pakistan.

Meanwhile, India takes on Pakistan in their T20 WC opener on October 23 in MCG.