New Delhi: MS Dhoni is one of the greatest cricketers to have played the game and in India he is nothing short of a living legend. Not only was an astute captain but he also performed the role of a finisher and then kept wickets. Ex-Pakistan captain Rashid Latif has recently claimed that Dhoni was not actually a great wicketkeeper. Latif came up with stats to prove what he was claiming.

"Dhoni was a batsman-wicketkeeper. Obviously, Dhoni is a very big name. But if I go into stats, his dropping percentage is 21 percent, which is huge, huge," Latif said on his official YouTube channel.

"You can't use my record because this particular record came into being from 2002 or 2003. We had already played by then. Adam Gilchrist had percentage of only 11, Mark Boucher was very good. Australia's Tim Paine started well but towards the end dropped a lot of catches," Latif added.

Latif claimed that Quinton De Kock is the best in current times.

“If you look at the best in last 15 years, then I would say Quinton de Kock is superb, has kept in all three formats and batted at the top of the order in white ball cricket,” he concluded.

Dhoni last featured in the IPL where he led CSK after the franchise got off to a horrendous start under Ravindra Jadeja’s leadership. Dhoni had to take over the mantle of captaincy mid-season. The senior cricketer has confirmed he would be leading Chennai in the next edition of the IPL as well.