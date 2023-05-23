By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
MS Dhoni is an Emotion: Hardik Pandya’s Special Tribute Ahead of IPL 2023 Qualifier 1 Between GT-CSK | WATCH
GT vs CSK, IPL 2023 Qualifier 1: Claiming that he will always be a Dhoni fan, Hardik said you need to be a devil to hate the former.
Chennai: It is no secret that Hardik Pandya has spent a lot of time with former India skipper MS Dhoni in the dressing-room. Also, the respect Hardik has for Dhoni is known. Time and again, Hardik has lavished praise on the CSK captain. Ahead of the IPL 2023 Qualifier 1 between Gujarat and Chennai, Hardik has once again hailed Dhoni and said that the CSK captain is an emotion. Claiming that he will always be a Dhoni fan, Hardik said you need to be a devil to hate the former.
“I’ll always be a MS Dhoni fan. He’s a dear friend and a brother to me. You need to be a devil to hate someone like MS”.
Captain. Leader. Legend.@msdhoni is an emotion 💙 Here’s a special tribute from @hardikpandya7 to the one and only Thala ahead of a special matchday in Chennai! 🤝#GTvCSK | #PhariAavaDe | #TATAIPL Playoffs 2023 pic.twitter.com/xkrJETARbJ
— Gujarat Titans (@gujarat_titans) May 23, 2023
Meanwhile, Chennai would have immense support at the Chepauk, but Dhoni would also know that they have never defeated the Titans in three previous meetings. The CSK captain would surely like to break the streak tonight. It is expected to be a full house at the Chepauk and the crowd would be supporting the home side.
GT vs CSK Probable Playing XIs
Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill, Saha, Vijay Shankar, Hardik Pandya, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Shami, Noor Ahmed, Yash Dayal, Mohit Sharma
Chennai Super Kings: Conway, Gaikwad, Rahane, Dube, Rayudu, Jadeja, Dhoni, Chahar, Theekshana, Pathirana, Deshpande
