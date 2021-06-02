South Africa’s talisman batsman David Miller has rated India’s former skipper, MS Dhoni, as the best finisher he has ever seen. Miller hosted a Q/A with his fans on Twitter and when he was asked to share a few words on MS Dhoni, he wrote, “One of my favourite cricketers. Best finisher I’ve seen, very humble and love his calm demeanour.” Also Read - Sunil Gavaskar Reveals Which Batsman he Would Like to Bat Like in Modern-Day Cricket

MS Dhoni had an impeccable record while finishing the game. Dhoni was a master in gauging the match situation and stayed ahead of the opposition. The right-hander was always calculative in his mind and knew which bowlers should be attacked and which ones should be played with caution.

Dhoni remained not out on 84 occasions in the ODI format and he mostly took India to win if he was there till the end. In fact, Dhoni had an average of more than 50 in India’s successful run-chases.

It is should be noted that Dhoni mostly batted at number six or seven in his ODI career and to achieve an average of more than 50 is just insane. The batsman batting at number six or seven is always expected to hit the ground running and thus he has to take more chances while playing the big shots.

Consequently, if a batsman goes for the big hits, his chance of getting dismissed also increases and thus it was amazing to note that Dhoni was able to maintain an average of 50 while batting in the lower-middle order.

Meanwhile, MS Dhoni recently led Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2021 before the tournament was indefinitely postponed by BCCI. Dhoni wasn’t in the best of forms as he scored 37 runs in four innings but he once again led from the front as Chennai Super Kings won five out of the seven matches they played and were at second place in the points table before the tournament was deferred.