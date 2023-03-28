Dhoni Is Larger Than Life, Says Former Kolkata Batter Ahead Of IPL 2023

Home

Mahendra Singh Dhoni led Chennai Super Kings will play their opener clash against Hardik Pandya led Gujarat Titans at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad on March 31, Friday.

New Delhi: Indian Premier League 2023 is set to start from March 31. The tournament opener clash will be played between defending champion Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. There are speculations that this year CSK captain MS Dhoni will be playing his last season of the cash-rich league.

Dhoni left his captaincy during IPL 2023 but was again reinstated as the leader of the Chennai franchise after all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja stepped down from the post during the league stage of the cash-rich tournament last year.

IPL 2023 was bad for Dhoni-led Chennai as the franchise finished ninth in the 10-team tournament. CSK won four matches and lost 10 in the league stage last year. Chennai won their last title in 2021.

Dhoni will turn 42 in July and there are speculations about finishing his incredible IPL career at Chepauk this season.

Sharing his views on the popular show AakashVani, former Indian opener Aakash Chopra hinted that the upcoming season could be Dhoni’s last in the IPL. “The first thing is that this could be the last of Dhoni. So there is a slight emotional connect about how Dhoni and his team will do. Is this the last time we are seeing him on the field with a bat and gloves in hand?,” Chopra told Jio Cinema.

“Where will Dhoni play? During the SA20, RP Singh had asked a question that would Dhoni select himself as a player in the XI? He batted well last year but will it be similar this year as well? You never want to see your legend struggling. So that is one question that is looming large but Dhoni is larger than life,” the former Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) batter added.

