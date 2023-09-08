Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Sports
  • ‘MS Dhoni Is Like A God Figure,’ Heartwarming Statement From Cameron Green To Indian Legend

‘MS Dhoni Is Like A God Figure,’ Heartwarming Statement From Cameron Green To Indian Legend

The Indian cricket legend and one of the greatest finishers of all time, MS Dhoni, is considered one of the best captains in Indian cricketing history.

Updated: September 8, 2023 7:59 PM IST

By Utkarsh Rathour | Edited by India.com Sports Desk

MS Dhoni, MS Dhoni News, MS Dhoni Latest News, MS Dhoni, MS Dhoni Updates, MS Dhoni Latest Updates, MS Dhoni Feeds, MS Dhoni Latest Feeds, Cameron Green, Cameron Green News, Cameron Green Latest News, Cameron Green Updates, Cameron Green Latest Updates, Cameron Green Feeds, Cameron Green Latest Feeds, Cameron Green On MS Dhoni, Cameron Green On MS Dhoni News, Cameron Green On MS Dhoni Latest News, Cameron Green On MS Dhoni Updates, Cameron Green On MS Dhoni Latest Updates, Cameron Green On MS Dhoni Feeds, Cameron Green On MS Dhoni Latest Feeds, Indian Crciket Team, Australian Cricket Team, Cricket, Cricket News, Cricket Latest News, Cricket Updates, Cricket Latest Updates, MS Dhoni Is Like A God Figure, MS Dhoni Is Like A God Figure News, MS Dhoni Is Like A God Figure Updates, MS Dhoni Is Like A God Figure Latest Updates, MS Dhoni Is Like A God Figure Feeds, MS Dhoni Is Like A God Figure Latest Feeds,
MS Dhoni during the 2019 ODI World Cup. (Pic: Twitter)

New Delhi: The Indian cricket legend and one of the greatest finishers of all time, MS Dhoni, is considered one of the best captains in Indian cricketing history. In Dhoni’s stint, the Indian side won three ICC trophies: the 2007 World T20I, the 2011 ODI World Cup, and the 2013 Champions Trophy.

Trending Now

Many cricket players, several athletes, and fans have seen MS Dhoni as their role model. This time, Australian all-rounder Cameron Green has made a heartwarming statement for the former Indian captain; he said MS Dhoni is like a god figure.

You may like to read

Dhoni also became a successful batsman, and he is known for his ability to hit big shots. He is the only wicket-keeper in the world to have scored more than 10,000 runs in ODI cricket.

The former Indian wicket-keeper is a popular figure in India and is considered a national hero. He is known for his humble and down-to-earth nature. He is also a successful businessman and has endorsed numerous brands.

The Indian legend is a true legend of the game and is one of the greatest cricketers of all time. He is an inspiration to many people and shows that anything is possible with hard work and dedication.


In a recent interaction on The Grade Cricketer, the Australian all-rounder expressed his thoughts on the Indian cricket legend. Cameron Green said “MS Dhoni is like a God figure, watching him walk out to bat in Chennai is one of the most ridiculous things to witness.”

More to follow….

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.

?>