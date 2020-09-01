Former Indian pacer Javagal Srinath – who turned 51 a day ago – hailed MS Dhoni as the ‘yogi’ of cricket. Srinath also praised his understanding of the game and his detachment to results during a conversation with Ravichandran Ashwin on Youtube. Also Read - Manchester Weather Forecast, England vs Pakistan 3rd T20I: Rain to Stay Away at Old Trafford?

"MS Dhoni is a yogi in cricket. The way he has understood the game, his detachment to results. The way he speaks and conducts himself and on every victory, he holds the cup, the most prized cups, he hands it to someone else and walks away," he said during a conversation with Ashwin on YouTube.

Srinath also praised his humble nature and his ability to remain calm under pressure.

“When he looks into all these things when things are not going well on the pitch and the team is struggling, his composure and body language as if nothing has happened, he can only be a yogi to be such a wonderful cricketer. The more you disconnected your senses from the game at the right time, the better it is for you. He’s a master at that, lot of respect for the man.”

Srinath – who became a match referee after retirement – recalled his first meeting with the former India captain in Kenya in 2003. He also praised his disdainful style of playing the spinners when Dhoni was playing a triangular series in Kenya.

“My first meeting with Dhoni was in 2003 post my career in Kenya. There was a triangular series between Kenya, India and Pakistan; in all the three league games all the way to the finals Dhoni won it single-handedly. At the end of it, the way he disdainfully played the spinners and fast bowlers as if he was playing school cricket.