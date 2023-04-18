Home

MS Dhoni Just Said… – Tushar Deshpande Reveals Plans For Bowlers After CSK Beat RCB in IPL 2023 Match at M. Chinnawamy

Bangalore: What makes MS Dhoni special even at 42 is the experience he brings to the table. His sharp brain was very much on display on Monday at the M. Chinnaswamy stadium with the Chennai side in a spot of bother while defending a mammoth 226 in a run-scoring venue. Following the CSK win by eight runs, pacer Tushar Deshpande revealed the plan given to the bowlers by Dhoni. Deshpande said Dhoni asked the bowlers to make the batters hit to the longer side of the ground.

“Today, one side was big and the other was really small. So trying to keep the batters score to the bigger side was the plan. MS just said to the bowlers we’ve spoken a lot about our plans, now it is about execution,” Deshpande said after the game.

“I’m a big believer of staying in the present. In T20 cricket, even if one over comes here and there, I have three more overs to come back and make an impact. I just try to stay in the moment and keep the belief in myself,” he added.

With this win, CSK moved into the third spot with six points from five matches, tied with Lucknow Super Giants, Gujarat Titans and Punjab Kings with the same number of points. Rajasthan Royals lead the table with eight points from five matches.

Chennai will now take on Hyderabad in their next fixture at the Chepauk. The game will take place on April 21. CSK would like to carry the winning momentum forward.

