MS Dhoni announced his international retirement on Saturday evening (August 15) taking all his fans by surprise. Former India cricketer Sunil Gavaskar feels Dhoni – who is arguably the best captain to have led India – is very similar to 1983 World Cup-winning skipper Kapil Dev.

In an interview with India Today, referring to Dhoni as a "legend", Gavaskar said both Kapil and the CSK skipper had similar approaches to the game, and both loved being the centre of attraction.

"Both (Dhoni and Kapil) were very, very similar. Both had similar approaches to the game. They loved playing the game. Both of them loved being in the center of action and they wanted to achieve great things for their teams. In that way, both are very similar," Gavaskar said.

He also said that both of them are similar as they do not hail from traditional cricketing bastions – Kapil comes from Chandigarh, while Dhoni is from Ranchi.

“Also again, coming from cities that were not cricket centric. I think it was fated that if India’s first-ever World Cup-winning captain was from a non-cricketing city, if one might call it that, non-cricketing city – Chandigarh, so also, the next World Cup-winning captain was going to be from a non-cricketing city like Ranchi. Both of them are similar on the field, they are very cool, seldom show their emotions and which makes it easy for their players,” Gavaskar said.

But when it came to picking an all-time India XI, Gavaskar said Dhoni would edge Kapil because he has a better record at the ICC events.

“I think these are the two contenders, because they have won the others might have had very good performances, won bilateral series but when it comes to winning World Cups, I think MS Dhoni has just a little edge over Kapil because he has not just won the 50-over World Cup but also the T20 World Cup. So I think he would be right up there,” Gavaskar said.