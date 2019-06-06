ICC World Cup 2019: MS Dhoni donning the Army insignia in his gloves during India’s World Cup opener against South Africa has stirred quite a controversy. While fans appreciated Dhoni’s gesture towards the special para forces, ICC seems to taken offense to it and has asked BCCI not to allow Dhoni to wear it against Australia on Sunday. Dhoni’s innumerable fans disagree with ICC and want their hero to continue wearing that. Claire Furlong, ICC General Manager, Strategic Communications, said that the BCCI has been asked to get the symbol removed from Dhoni’s gloves. “We have requested the BCCI to get it removed,” she said.

Here is how Twitter wants Dhoni to stick to wearing that:

Dear @ICC instead of focusing on Dhoni’s gloves, please look at improving the standard of umpiring. We have better umpires in gully cricket compared to the jokers officiating today#CWC19 #AUSvWI — Anuj Singhal अनुज सिंघल (@_anujsinghal) June 6, 2019

#DhoniKeepTheGlove

I support Dhoni carrying insignia on his gloves. What is @BCCI doing? — Ravi Ranjan Kumar (@Raviranjan_76) June 6, 2019

If players can wear gear supporting their religious believes, why restrict them from wearing and supporting other fields? #ICC #DhoniKeepTheGlove #CricketWorldCup2019 — CuriousDesi (@desi_curious) June 6, 2019

BCCI has to be strong… after the departure of @ianuragthakur ,BCCI has become a joke… BCCI need a leader like #anuragthakur…& why ICC interfering on what a player has on their gloves…#dhonikeeptheglove #ICC #BCCI#BringBackAnuragThakur — Saurav Kumar Rai (@Sauravkumarrai1) June 6, 2019

M S Dhoni. India is with you Do not remove the badge irrespective of the pressures of the ICC Dhoni is a patriot , he wears a badge of honour and we respect him for it What is the big fuss?? Well done Dhoni !!!! Jai Jawan Jai Hind #DhoniKeepTheGlove — Dr Kiran Kathpalia (@kirankathpalia) June 6, 2019

I stand with Dhoni #DhoniKeepTheGlove — Hitesh Singh Tomar (@TomarHitesh) June 6, 2019

We are proud of our security forces and captain of captains captain cool MS Dhoni. It’s not a provocation. Mahi is a gentleman. #DhoniKeepTheGlove #MSD #MSDhoni — Chowkidar Sudhir Mishra (@sudhirmishra260) June 6, 2019

Balidaan is a distinct insignia of the special forces, which form part of the Parachute Regiment. It has a commando dagger pointed downwards, with upward-extending wings extending from the blade and a scroll superimposed on the blade with “Balidaan” inscribed in Devanagari. Only Paramilitary Commandos are allowed to wear the Balidaan Badge.

Dhoni, who has been conferred an honorary rank of Lieutenant Colonel in the Parachute Regiment in 2011, had also undergone training under the Para Brigade in 2015.