ICC World Cup 2019: MS Dhoni donning the Army insignia in his gloves during India’s World Cup opener against South Africa has stirred quite a controversy. While fans appreciated Dhoni’s gesture towards the special para forces, ICC seems to taken offense to it and has asked BCCI not to allow Dhoni to wear it against Australia on Sunday. Dhoni’s innumerable fans disagree with ICC and want their hero to continue wearing that. Claire Furlong, ICC General Manager, Strategic Communications, said that the BCCI has been asked to get the symbol removed from Dhoni’s gloves. “We have requested the BCCI to get it removed,” she said.
Here is how Twitter wants Dhoni to stick to wearing that:
Balidaan is a distinct insignia of the special forces, which form part of the Parachute Regiment. It has a commando dagger pointed downwards, with upward-extending wings extending from the blade and a scroll superimposed on the blade with “Balidaan” inscribed in Devanagari. Only Paramilitary Commandos are allowed to wear the Balidaan Badge.
Dhoni, who has been conferred an honorary rank of Lieutenant Colonel in the Parachute Regiment in 2011, had also undergone training under the Para Brigade in 2015.