Home

Sports

‘MS Dhoni Kept It Very Simple’ Ravichandran Ashwin Ashwin Reveals What Makes MSD Unique

‘MS Dhoni Kept It Very Simple’ Ravichandran Ashwin Ashwin Reveals What Makes MSD Unique

Ashwin who has played under MS Dhoni's captaincy revealed how the former India captain's approach was to keep things simple.

'MS Dhoni Kept It Very Simple' Ravichandran Ashwin Ashwin Reveals What Makes MSD Unique

New Delhi: India all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin opened up on MS Dhoni’s captaincy on the occasion of the Champions Trophy’s 10th anniversary. Since then India has not been able to win any ICC title.

Ashwin who has played under MS Dhoni’s captaincy revealed how the former India captain’s approach was to keep things simple.

You may like to read

“It is understandable that there’s a furore in India that we haven’t won an ICC trophy in 10 years. I empathise with the fans. But the reaction on social media is that this player should be dropped and that player should be included. But quality of a player doesn’t change overnight. Lot of us talk about MS Dhoni’s leadership. What did he do? He kept it very simple. Under his regime, where I also played, he will pick a squad of 15. The same squad of 15 and the XI will play throughout the year. That sense of security is very important for a player,” he said.

Ashwin also lashes over social media users for giving the opinions on who should be dropped and who will be included.

This is the second time Ashwin opened up after his excluson from the playing XI of recently concluded World Test Championship 2023.

Earlier, vetaran spinner revealed A lot of people marketed him and positioned him that he is an overthinker.

He had said: “A lot of people marketed me and positioned me that I am an overthinker. A person who will get 15-20 matches on the go doesn’t have to be mentally overthinking. A person who knows that they will get only two games will be traumatised and will be overthinking because it’s my job. It’s my journey. So this is what suits me. If somebody is going to tell me, ‘you’re going to play 15 matches, you will be looked after, you will be this, you are responsible for players, you are in the leadership role, I won’t be overthinking. Why would I?”

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.