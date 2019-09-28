The speculations over MS Dhoni’s retirement have been given a new lease of life thanks to his extended break from international cricket.

Dhoni last played in the semi-final of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 and since then he is on a sabbatical, missing two straight series – in West Indies and at home against South Africa.

India opener Shikhar Dhawan has come out in support of teammate Dhoni saying the two-time world cup winning skipper knows it best when to call time on his career.

“Dhoni has been playing for so long, I feel he understands when he should retire,” Dhawan said on India TV’s show Aap Ki Adalat. “This should be his decision. He has taken very important decisions so far for India in his career and I’m sure he will make the call when the time comes.”

Dhawan says Dhoni’s ability to judge the potential of a player and get the best out of him is the reason why India tasted sustained period of success during his tenure. ” He knows the potential of every player and knows to what extent a player should be backed. That’s the quality of a big leader. He knows how to make a champion out of a player. India’s success during his captaincy justifies this. His (Dhoni’s) control is his biggest quality,” he said.

He continued, “Dhoni bhai has been quite successful as the captain of the side. We are all very grateful to him and we respect him a lot, and the same goes for Virat.”

There hasn’t been an official word on the reason why the former India captain hasn’t been selected for the limited-overs cricket. As per a recent report, Dhoni will be available only for the West Indies series later this year.