Hailing former India skipper and Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni's ability to asses match situations, Australian cricketer Michael Hussey on Wednesday admitted he has never met someone like him. Hussey also revealed how Dhoni used to guide him during chases.

"Don't think I've met anyone like MS in that respect. Yes, he has got a calculating brain but he has also got that unbelievable power. He knows when he wants to hit a six he can, which is something I didn't have," he said.

"MS is always very calculative. I would want to finish the match as early as possible but MS would say no because there is this bowler who is coming up to bowl or someone else that we need to see out," he added.

Hussey also credited opener, Murali Vijay, for calming him during a tense situation.

“Love batting with Vijay at the top of the innings. I am a bit panicky in the middle where Vijay likes to stride around and be relaxed. I would tell him come on Vijay concentrate, but he would go about it at his own pace,” Hussey said.

Hussey, who was supposed to be a part of the cash-rich Indian Premier League as the batting coach of CSK, will have to wait as the T20 tournament has been postponed indefinitely.