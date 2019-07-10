India-New Zealand: It could probably be the last time MS Dhoni walked in to bat in the blue jersey. He came into bat with India in deep trouble in semi-final 1 chasing 240. With fans praying that India can go over the line, they are putting all their money on Dhoni. Dhoni fans feel he is the last hope and if he falls, India lose. It was an early collapse that set India back as the top three got dismissed within the first three overs. “Nobody will curse Dhoni today for leaving balls outside off right now,” said a fan.

Here is how fans are praying for a Mahi miracle:

Nobody will curse Dhoni today for leaving balls outside off right now — Yusuf Unjhawala 🇮🇳 (@YusufDFI) July 10, 2019

Can’t withstand one more heart break pls Dhoni I begg — Anderson (FF07) (@ViniJRSZN) July 10, 2019

@StarSportsIndia @STARCricketIN Either tell @sanjaymanjrekar to talk properly or fire him !! What nonsense is he talking !! Feeling sorry for MS Dhoni !! Is he serious ? What is his problem ? Are you really paying him to talk this nonsense ?? Pathetic Commentary !! — 🇮🇳Sri Mumbai🇮🇳 (@Sri_Mumbai) July 10, 2019

#IndvsNZ If Dhoni could manage to take India through to final, it will be a fitting farewell for him. Fingers crossed. — மிஸ்டர்.உத்தமன் (@MrUthaman) July 10, 2019

Its all Dhoni Now #INDvsNZ — HAIDER WARRAICH (@WaraichHaider) July 10, 2019

Feeling like doing the same today – will do so if Dhoni goes!! — VNKT (@vnkt2) July 10, 2019

At the time of filing the copy, India was in deep trouble at 92/6 in the 32nd over.

Stats show that whenever Dhoni remains unbeaten, India has won 47 games and lost merely three. this is also Dhoni’s 350th ODI game as he joins Sachin Tendulkar to become the second Indian cricketer to the feat.