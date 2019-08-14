Former India skipper MS Dhoni was at it again! No one knows how to win hearts better than him. Arguably the most successful Indian captain was spotted at the military hospital in J&K where he left the armymen in splits. This is not the first time that his humble nature has hogged the limelight. During his ongoing stint with his army regiment, Dhoni has been seen singing for the army apart from polishing his own shoes. Dhoni had earlier opted out of the Windies tour after the gruelling World Cup in England. In the latest video, the audio is not good hence what Dhoni says cannot be heard properly. By the looks of it, it seems like he shares an anecdote which leaves the rest present in splits.

Here is the video:

LT COLONEL Dhoni at Military Hospital Today. 😍❤️ pic.twitter.com/PqVSl6sDrH — DHONIsm™ ❤️ (@DHONIism) August 14, 2019

Meanwhile, former Indian cricket captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni is likely to unfurl the tricolour on the occasion of Independence Day in Leh in the newly-created union territory of Ladakh. Dhoni, an honorary lieutenant colonel in the Indian Army, is at present stationed in Khrew in the Pulwama district of Jammu & Kashmir, along with members of his Territorial Army battalion.

The Territorial Army is deployed in the south Kashmir region where Dhoni joined it on July 30. Defence sources said on Thursday that Dhoni is scheduled to travel along with his regiment to Leh on August 10.

“Dhoni is a brand ambassador of the Indian Army. He has engaged in motivating members of his unit and has often been playing football and volleyball with the soldiers. He is also undertaking battle training exercises with the corps. He will remain in the valley till August 15,” said a senior army official.

The 38-year-old wicketkeeper-batsman has taken a two-month break from active cricket, after India was edged out of the World Cup following a loss to New Zealand in the semi-final, to serve his regiment in the Kashmir Valley.